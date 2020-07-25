All Clear for Egypt Visitors

Share with your network!

Egypt’s tourist hotspots of Hurghada and South Sinai have reported no COVID-19 cases for the first time since February, the country’s health minister announced this week. The lack of cases is a positive indicator to boost tourism, information minister Ossama Heikal quoted the country’s tourism minister as saying. The countries deputy tourist minister Ghada Shalaby said on July 14 that no new coronavirus cases have been reported in Egypt’s tourist governorates since 11 days.

SOURCE: ARAB NEWS

