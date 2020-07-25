Sat. Jul 25th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

All Clear for Egypt Visitors

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Egypt’s tourist hotspots of Hurghada and South Sinai have reported no COVID-19 cases for the first time since February, the country’s health minister announced this week. The lack of cases is a positive indicator to boost tourism, information minister Ossama Heikal quoted the country’s tourism minister as saying. The countries deputy tourist minister Ghada Shalaby said on July 14 that no new coronavirus cases have been reported in Egypt’s tourist governorates since 11 days.

SOURCE: ARAB NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Rising Sea Levels and more Dramatic Weather Events are Endangering African Destinations

15 mins ago
1 min read

Fashion and E-Commerce: Making it Work for African Designers

21 mins ago
1 min read

British Nigerian Actress Shines a Light on Colorism in a Netflix Documentary

25 mins ago
1 min read

Artists across Africa Revive the Art of the Mask

35 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Nollywood is Remaking Classic Movies to Maximize Box Office Revenue in the Netflix Era

39 mins ago
1 min read

You Need to See the Trailer for Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’

44 mins ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Arrests Of Zimbabwe Journalist, Opposition Leader Worry OHCHR

2 mins ago
1 min read

All Clear for Egypt Visitors

5 mins ago
4 min read

Trump Resets Election Campaign

6 mins ago
3 min read

US Judge Denies Portland Effort

12 mins ago