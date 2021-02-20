iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

All Blacks Great Carter Announces Retirement

Photo Credit: @DanCarter/Twitter

3 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

New Zealand’s Dan Carter has announced his retirement from professional rugby after an illustrious 19-year career, the 38-year-old said on Saturday.

Carter, who was capped 112 times by New Zealand, leaves the game as the highest point scorer in test rugby with 1 598, more than 350 points clear of England’s Jonny Wilkinson.

The flyhalf was part of two World Cup winning teams in 2011 and 2015, when he won the man of the match honour in the final against Australia.

“I officially retire from professional rugby today,” Carter wrote on Twitter.

“A sport I’ve played 32 years which has helped shape me into the person I am today. I can’t thank everyone who has played a part in my journey enough, particularly you, the fans.

“Rugby will always be a part of my life.”

Carter was also named International Rugby Player of the Year three times in his career, equalling the record held by longtime teammate and skipper Richie McCaw.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Chelsea Held To A Draw At Southampton

7 mins ago
2 min read

Arsenal’s Willian Latest To Suffer Online Racial Abuse

10 hours ago
1 min read

Bournemouth Players To Stop Taking A Knee Before Matches

10 hours ago
2 min read

Pressure Is All On Djokovic In The Final – Medvedev

10 hours ago
2 min read

Meslier Own Goal Gives Wolves Win Over Leeds

10 hours ago
2 min read

Pep Guardiola Plays Down Role In Mikel Arteta’s Rise

10 hours ago
2 min read

Gasly Ready To Be A Leader For Team And Tsunoda

10 hours ago
2 min read

Next Few Games Could Define Arsenal’s Season – Arteta

10 hours ago
2 min read

Aubameyang Nets Hat-Trick As Arsenal Beat Leeds

6 days ago
2 min read

Djokovic Dispels Injury Fears To See Off Raonic

6 days ago
2 min read

Wolves Fight Back To Deepen Southampton Misery

6 days ago
1 min read

Springbok Captain Kolisi Leaves Stormers

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

All Blacks Great Carter Announces Retirement

3 seconds ago
2 min read

Chelsea Held To A Draw At Southampton

7 mins ago
1 min read

Magashule Confident Of Clearing His Name

10 hours ago
1 min read

SA Confirms 1 911 New COVID-19 Cases

10 hours ago