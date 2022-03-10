All About The Hustle: 8 Android Apps For Making Cash On The Side

Most of us could do with a bit of extra cash to cover our rising petrol, food and electricity costs. Luckily, there are many handy apps that can support you in making some extra money selling stuff, generating passive income or doing freelance work. Alcatel recommends the following apps for Android devices for people who want to make money on the side.

1. bidorbuy

With the bidorbuy app, it’s easy to sell stuff online, whether you’re trying to clear your home of unneeded stuff, you run a home business making jewellery, or specialise in buying and selling collectables like vinyl records or vintage games. The bidorbuy app comes with full selling functionality.

2. Swagbucks

This app lets you earn free gift cards and make cash by taking surveys on the go, or discovering new products, services, and content. Swagbucks claims its members redeem over 10,000 free gift cards every day.

3. Toluna

Toluna Influencers lets you share your opinion on products and services of brands and get rewarded for your participation in online surveys.

4. Fiverr

Fiverr is a global network of remote freelancers serving companies that need skills on demand. If you have skills in areas like programming or development, writing, graphic design, and digital marketing, you can connect with potential clients from around the world on Fiverr.

5. Upwork

Upwork enables freelancers and agencies to start, run, and grow their own businesses from the app. With millions of jobs posted on Upwork each year, freelancers are earning money by providing companies with over 5,000 skills across more than 70 categories of work.

6. Airbnb

Got extra space in your home or a property you’re not using year-round? Turn it into extra income on Airbnb. List your space directly from the Airbnb app, then receive the support and guidance you need to get started with hosting guests in your accommodation.

7. Naked Insurance

Even if you are not a customer, you can earn cash for referring other people to use Naked Insurance. You can get your unique referral link directly from the Naked app. You will get paid for every person who buys from Naked, assuming their first visit to Naked’s website or first completed quote was via your unique link.

8. Make Money: Passive Income & Work From Home Ideas

Whether you want to learn how to make money at home, become an entrepreneur or generate passive income, you’ll find some inspiring home business and moneymaking ideas on this app. Its in-depth guides for each moneymaking strategy show the pros and cons, requirements and first steps you need to know.

