CHEP, the supply chain solutions company specialising in pallet pooling announces the appointment of Mr. Alisdair Sinclair as the new Vice President of CHEP Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) from 1 June. This exciting development comes as Mr. Sinclair takes over the reins from retiring Vice President, Mr. Hermann Haupt.

Mr. Phillip Austin, President of CHEP India, Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (IMETA) and Asia Pacific (APAC), commended Mr. Sinclair’s appointment, stating, “Alisdair brings a remarkable blend of strategic thinking, industry knowledge, a passion for innovation, customer service and people. We are confident that under his guidance, CHEP SSA will continue to leverage opportunities and deliver unparalleled value.” Mr. Austin added, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Hermann for his contribution over the last 27 years and more recently his leadership of the business over the past four years.”

Formerly the Managing Director for South Africa at Mondelez International, and a seasoned business executive with 26 years of industry experience, Mr. Sinclair’s appointment propels the company towards continued growth and success, remaining steadfast in its commitment to its customers and the SSA industry.

In his role as Vice President, Mr. Sinclair assumes responsibility for overseeing the company’s overall strategy for SSA, driving growth initiatives, nurturing key partnerships, and achieving customer excellence.

“I am truly honoured to lead a team of exceptional individuals who have played a pivotal role in the company’s success thus far,” said Mr. Sinclair. “Together, we will leverage our collective expertise to tackle challenges head-on and capitalise on the numerous growth opportunities that lie ahead. Building upon CHEP’s rich history of providing superior quality products and solutions, as well as fostering strong customer relationships, delivering extraordinary value to our stakeholders and the industries we serve.”

