Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced the launch of direct operations in South Africa.

The direct operations further strengthen Align’s local footprint in the country, support awareness and adoption of the Invisalign System – the most advanced clear aligner system in the world*, used by over 15 million** Invisalign patients globally, and provide local clinical and commercial support, education and dedicated clinical events to orthodontists and dentists in South Africa.

Establishing direct operations in South Africa is the latest step in Align’s international expansion – and the company aims to further empower Invisalign trained orthodontists and dentists by growing awareness about the significant benefits of treatment with clear aligners. Align’s goal in the region is to increase the adoption of clear aligner therapy as an innovative treatment option, This investment strengthens Align’s position as a strategic partner to its doctor customers in the region, by sharing orthodontic treatment possibilities and catering to the rapidly growing demands of South African dentists and patients for dental solutions.

“We see enormous potential in South Africa, with a growing demand for Invisalign clear aligners,” said Markus Sebastian, senior vice president EMEA at Align Technology. “As consumer demand grows, we aim to make Invisalign treatment accessible to more doctors and helptransform smiles more of their patients. We’re focused on supporting practices in their growth through digitization with clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners and digital workflows. This exciting milestone strengthens our position as a strategic partner to our doctor customers in the region and will cater to the increasing consumer demands for healthier and beautiful smiles.”

Alex Canfor-Dumas, vice president Africa, Align Technology added: “The launch of direct operations in South Africa underlines our ongoing commitment to the African market and recognizes the local needs of our doctor customers and our desire to support their efforts to provide the best possible outcomes for their patients. I am confident this investment will allow us to build a stronger local presence and further expand the Align business footprint in the Africa region. While South Africa represents healthy growth potential, we expect a gradual increase in case volume as we build our business over the next several years.”

Align will also focus efforts on the education of South African doctors and patients, to help doctors achieve optimum patient results while ensuring the safety of clinical outcomes, and on promoting the standards and benefits of doctor-led therapy, with doctors playing a crucial part in treatment supervision, and safeguarding patient safety.

**15 million smiles milestone as of March 31, 2023 .

