Algiers Will Continue its COVID-19 Treatment Strategy

Algerian authorities have vowed not to give up on the controversial use of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment against coronavirus, despite the decision of the World Health Organization to suspend clinical trials. “We have treated thousands of cases with this drug with great success to date. And we have not noted any adverse reactions,” said Dr. Mohamed Bekkat, a member of the Scientific Committee monitoring the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic in Algeria. Algeria had decided at the end of March to treat patients with the new coronavirus with a double treatment of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, an antibiotic. Algeria is one of the countries most affected by the virus in Africa. A total of 8,503 cases and 609 deaths have been officially recorded there since 25 February. The WHO announced on Monday that it had “temporarily” suspended the clinical trials with hydroxychloroquine that it is conducting with its partners in several countries as a precautionary measure.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

