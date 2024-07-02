Algerian Authorities Arrest Two Journalists for Publishing Protest Video

Algerian authorities have detained journalists Sofiane Ghirous and Ferhat Omar of “Algerie Scoop” for publishing a video showing businesswomen protesting their treatment at a government-sponsored event. The journalists are accused of “incitement and hate speech,” according to the National Committee for the Liberation of Detainees. The video featured female start-up founders criticizing the government for treating them with contempt during an innovation event. Since President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was elected as the country’s leader four years ago, there has been mounting repression of journalists, some of whom have faced long jail sentences on flimsy charges. Because of the Algerian authorities’ actions, the press freedom group Reporters Without Borders recently bumped the country a few places down to 139 of 180 on its 2024 freedom of expression index.



SOURCE: AP NEWS