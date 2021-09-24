Algeria Lays Bouteflika to Rest

Former Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, ousted in 2019 after mass protests, was given a state funeral on Sunday attended by senior officials but received little of the attention given to such occasions in the past. Bouteflika died on Friday, aged 84. An armoured vehicle decked with flowers pulled his coffin, covered with the national flag, on a gun carriage from his home in Zeralda, west of the capital, to the El Alia cemetery in Algiers where five of his predecessors are buried. No state mourning period was declared.
SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
More Stories
The Women trying to Revolutionise Agriculture in West Africa
A Wide Range of African Organisations have Come together to Demand Change
Nairobi Sees Rising Poaching Incidents
Benin, where Innovation and Recycling Meet
African Leaders Sound Alarm at the UN General Assembly
Nationalising Rabat’s State Entities
When One Trial Ends Another Opens for South Africa’s Former President
China Follows DRC’s Lead on Mining Regulations
Namibian Protesters Call for Talks Before Accepting Berlin’s Deal
Nigeria has been Grappling with a Growing Drug Problem
Kigali Snubs Belgium Over Jailed Hotelier
How African States Can Take Advantage of the Growing Demand of Cashews