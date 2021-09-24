iAfrica

Algeria Lays Bouteflika to Rest

7 seconds ago 1 min read

Former Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, ousted in 2019 after mass protests, was given a state funeral on Sunday attended by senior officials but received little of the attention given to such occasions in the past. Bouteflika died on Friday, aged 84. An armoured vehicle decked with flowers pulled his coffin, covered with the national flag, on a gun carriage from his home in Zeralda, west of the capital, to the El Alia cemetery in Algiers where five of his predecessors are buried. No state mourning period was declared.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

