Tue. Mar 3rd, 2020

Algeria Confirms Two More Coronavirus Cases

10 mins ago 1 min read

Algeria has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus infections, a woman and her daughter aged 53 and 24 years respectively, the health ministry said on Monday.

The cases brought to three the number of people infected with the virus in the North African country.

The two people were put in isolation in Blida province south of the capital Algiers, the ministry said in a statement.

The woman and her daughter in February hosted an 83-year-old man and his daughter based in France who were tested positive for coronavirus after their return to France, the statement said.

Algeria last week announced its first coronavirus case, an Italian national who arrived in the country on 17 February. He was later flown home to Italy, which has almost 1,700 cases.

