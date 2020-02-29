Sat. Feb 29th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Algeria Boasts Many Ideal Destinations

15 mins ago 1 min read

From the deep blue Mediterranean coastline of Algiers to the winding alleyways of colorful Casbah, there are many spectacular travel destinations to explore in Algeria. Africa’s largest country, which is just a short flight from much of Europe, is currently home to seven UNESCO-inscribed World Heritage Sites, such as the Roman ruins of Hippo Regius that stretch over vast land covered with green olive trees, flowers, and rosemary. Despite its stunning rugged beauty and strategic location, the oil-reliant country has historically failed to promote itself as a key tourist destination over the decades, nor has it really wanted to for that matter.

SOURCE: SKIFT

More Stories

1 min read

How to Enjoy Nature in the Mother City

14 mins ago
1 min read

Why Senegal Should be on Your 2020 Travel Goals

17 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania Cements its Status as One of the World’s Best Tourism Destinations

18 mins ago
1 min read

The Perfect Spot to Mix Business and Pleasure at the Revamped Kruger Gate

19 mins ago
1 min read

Infinity Exhibition Celebrates West African Design Talent Kossi Aguessy

21 mins ago
1 min read

The 7 Best East African Songs of the Month

22 mins ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Lewis Sinks Leicester To Boost Norwich Survival Bid

13 mins ago
1 min read

How to Enjoy Nature in the Mother City

14 mins ago
2 min read

WADA Cancels Symposium Over Coronavirus Concerns

15 mins ago
1 min read

Algeria Boasts Many Ideal Destinations

15 mins ago