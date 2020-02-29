Algeria Boasts Many Ideal Destinations

From the deep blue Mediterranean coastline of Algiers to the winding alleyways of colorful Casbah, there are many spectacular travel destinations to explore in Algeria. Africa’s largest country, which is just a short flight from much of Europe, is currently home to seven UNESCO-inscribed World Heritage Sites, such as the Roman ruins of Hippo Regius that stretch over vast land covered with green olive trees, flowers, and rosemary. Despite its stunning rugged beauty and strategic location, the oil-reliant country has historically failed to promote itself as a key tourist destination over the decades, nor has it really wanted to for that matter.

SOURCE: SKIFT