Alexandra Residents Assured Of Action

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko has assured Alexandra residents that action would be taken if it was found that the bullet that killed a 31-year-old woman in the township was fired by a police officer.

Samantha Radebe was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between officers and alleged hijackers earlier this week.

Her killing has sparked anger in the township but the MEC is calling for calm while investigations are underway.

The sector for policing forum said the incident was not the first of its kind.

Forum chair Sandile Mavundla said that the community was enraged and was losing confidence in Ipid’s ability to bring the culprits to book.

“In 2018, the same guy killed a youth activist in Alexandra named Sizwe Mbokazi and then nothing was done by Ipid to solve the Mbokazi’s case.”

But MEC Faith Mazibuko was calling for cool heads.

Her spokesperson Pinkie Numa: “The MEC is requesting that the community exercises restraint while it is being established as to who’s firearm shot and killed the deceased.”

Ipid has echoed the MEC’s sentiments, saying that an investigation into the shooting was underway.

