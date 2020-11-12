iAfrica

Alcohol Sales Return To Normal Trading Hours

Beer. Picture: Matan Segev/Pexels.com

2 hours ago 1 min read

The sale of alcohol at retail outlets is now permitted during licensed trading hours.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the amendment to alert level 1 regulations on Wednesday night.

“As we transition into a new phase in our response, the only way forward is a rapid and sustained economic recovery, we are therefore working to ensure to enable that all parts of our economy to return to normal as quickly and as safely as possible,” he said

Ramaphosa also announced that international travel is open and is subject to strict monitoring.

“We are also opening up international travel to all countries subject to the necessary health protocols and the presentation of a negative COVID-19 certificate,” he added.

