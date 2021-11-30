iAfrica

Alcohol Industry Urges Government To Take Measured Approach

South Africa’s alcohol industry is strongly urging government that any further responses to the growth in COVID-19 infections should avoid sudden restrictions that would cause needless financial shocks to businesses.

South African Liquor Brandowners Association said that the economic recovery of the alcohol, tourism and hospitality sectors were paramount to protect employment and grow the economy to pre-COVID-19 levels.

He added that despite all the knee-jerk global response to the announcement of the new variant in the country, government had some control over what happened to the domestic market.

VinPro managing director Rico Basson said that it was extremely important that government consulted thoroughly and was informed about the impact that any decisions regarding COVID-19 and possible restrictions may have on the respective sectors, their workforce.

