Alcohol And Cigarette Ban Lifted As SA Moves To Level 2

The National Coronavirus Command Council has lifted the ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes, said President Cyril Ramaphosa.
South Africa will move to lockdown Level 2 on August 18.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.
See Graphics Below With The New Regulations:
