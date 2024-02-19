Album Cover Bank Traces over 70 Years of Nigeria’s Album Design and Visual Culture           

Opemipo Aikomo is a self-taught digital designer based in Lagos, Nigeria. He started out making posters at university and it was an early attempt to create a magazine that sparked his interest in Nigerian albums. Working with the makers’ collective Wuruwuru, Aikomo created Album Cover Bank, a digital archive of album artwork reaching back to the 1950s. Aikomo personally loves the recent output – such as artist Funto Coker’s design for Roots – but Cover Bank is about much more than art, he says. “Every album cover is a story, and this is an archive of thousands of stories waiting to be told.”

THE GUARDIAN