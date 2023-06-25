Alára – Lagos’ Ultracool Design Concept Shop – Comes to Brooklyn                                    

Founded in Lagos in 2015, Alára has become recognized as the pinnacle of West African luxury design. It was only fitting then that the store would collaborate with the Brooklyn Museum to create a pop-up shop to accompany its current exhibition African Fashion. The exhibition, which debuted last summer at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, is curated by Ernestine White-Mifetu and spotlights the works of 2023 International WoolMark Prize winner Adeju Thompson, Lisa Folawiyo, Raul Lopez, and Tola Adegbite, to mention a few. The coinciding retail pop-up, Alára at the Brooklyn Museum, will allow museum guests (and online shoppers, too) to acquire fashions, furniture, home decor, and kids’ toys by more than 100 makers, hailing from 20 African countries and across the diaspora.

ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST