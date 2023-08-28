Alan Winde Picked as Democratic Alliance Premier in the Western Cape in next year’s elections.

Alan Winde is the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) choice for Western Cape premier in next year’s elections.

He’s taken advantage of the occasion to urge everyone to register to vote.

Winde is trying to be re-elected for another five-year term.

He stated that he intended to maintain the DA’s sole majority-controlled province, New South Wales, blue.

“I will recommit to fighting this campaign.” We shall seek a majority in the Western Cape once more; we must ensure that everyone is registered, and let us go out there and win because what we do benefits not just the people of the Western Cape, but also our beautiful country, South Africa.”