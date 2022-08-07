iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Akwasi Brenya-Mensa on Tatale: “My Work is About What African Cuisine Will Look Like in 30 to 50 Years’ Time”

8 seconds ago 1 min read

Within the new home of London’s Africa Centre, a cutting-edge restaurant from chef Akwasi Brenya-Mensa has been the reservation to score. At Tatale, the chef offers up delectable African cuisine, in which he adapts and elevates traditional dishes with exciting tweaks. Through such experimentation, he’s designing dishes, which he envisions as representing the future of African cuisine. From his signature omo tuo and nkate nkwan (rice dumpling with groundnut soup) to his chichinga chicken that is served with palm wine pickles and a dollop of Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise. His other vision of the culinary future involves less meat, as more people lean towards plant-based or flexitarian diets. “We’ve got a limited menu with only one meat option. And that’s because I’m much more interested in what the future of food looks like than the present day. My work is definitely about what African cuisine will look like in 30 to 50 years rather than what it looks like today.

SOURCE: YAHOO NEWS

About Post Author

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Behold ‘The Woman King’: Viola Davis as a Real-Life Warrior General

2 mins ago
1 min read

10 Questions With… Nfemi Marcus-Bello      

3 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Ghanaian Author Documenting the History of African Designers

5 mins ago
1 min read

Beyoncé Has Helped Usher in a Renaissance for African Artists  

8 mins ago
1 min read

Angola’s Privatisation Campaign is an Experiment

14 hours ago
1 min read

Trouble in Abuja’s Airspace

14 hours ago
1 min read

Ban on Bain Sets an Important Precedent

14 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Squeezes Mining Companies Tighter

14 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Needs to Develop Dedicated Private Security to Protect its Critical Infrastructure

14 hours ago
1 min read

Food Security Finance Benefits West Africa’s Farming Community

14 hours ago
1 min read

A Housing Scheme that Targets Expatriates Who Want to Build Back Home

14 hours ago
2 min read

Nigerian Techies have Taken Advantage of the UK’s Talent-hungry Immigration Policies

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Akwasi Brenya-Mensa on Tatale: “My Work is About What African Cuisine Will Look Like in 30 to 50 Years’ Time”

8 seconds ago
1 min read

Behold ‘The Woman King’: Viola Davis as a Real-Life Warrior General

2 mins ago
1 min read

10 Questions With… Nfemi Marcus-Bello      

3 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Ghanaian Author Documenting the History of African Designers

5 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer