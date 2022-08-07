Akwasi Brenya-Mensa on Tatale: “My Work is About What African Cuisine Will Look Like in 30 to 50 Years’ Time”

Within the new home of London’s Africa Centre, a cutting-edge restaurant from chef Akwasi Brenya-Mensa has been the reservation to score. At Tatale, the chef offers up delectable African cuisine, in which he adapts and elevates traditional dishes with exciting tweaks. Through such experimentation, he’s designing dishes, which he envisions as representing the future of African cuisine. From his signature omo tuo and nkate nkwan (rice dumpling with groundnut soup) to his chichinga chicken that is served with palm wine pickles and a dollop of Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise. His other vision of the culinary future involves less meat, as more people lean towards plant-based or flexitarian diets. “We’ve got a limited menu with only one meat option. And that’s because I’m much more interested in what the future of food looks like than the present day. My work is definitely about what African cuisine will look like in 30 to 50 years rather than what it looks like today.

