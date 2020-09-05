iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Akon Unveils $6 Billion ‘Futuristic’ City to Mixed Reviews

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

When Akon, the Senegalese-American music sensation, first announced plans to build a futuristic city in Senegal, many assumed it was just a publicity stunt. Now that ground has been broken on Akon City, however, there is great speculation on how it will ultimately look, whether it will achieve its goals of sustainability, and whether a bitcoin-financed initiative is viable. Akon, the son of Senegalese parents who spent his early childhood in the West African nation, also hopes the project will provide much needed jobs for Senegalese and be a refuge for Black Americans and others facing racial prejudice. Akon’s project, which was first announced two years ago, has won him favor with Senegalese authorities who praise him for investing in Africa at a time of uncertainty in global tourism.

SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Preparing for the “African Disneyland”

2 hours ago
1 min read

Creating a Southern African Travel Bubble

2 hours ago
1 min read

Horseback Riding in the Okavango Delta

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Sun Comes Up on Sun City

2 hours ago
1 min read

Africans Mourn ‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman: “We Have Lost One of Ours”

2 hours ago
1 min read

South African Fashion’s New Wave

2 hours ago
1 min read

Interview: How Michaela Cole’s ‘I May Destroy You’ Makes Space for Black Creators

2 hours ago
1 min read

How Southern Guild Became a Go-To Source for South African Design

2 hours ago
1 min read

Sarkodie Appointed Ambassador of the Pan African Heritage World Museum

2 hours ago
1 min read

Cairo Gets Loan to Buffer Debt Caused by Covid-19

19 hours ago
1 min read

It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius

20 hours ago
1 min read

The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa

20 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Hamilton On Pole At Monza

58 seconds ago
1 min read

Mercedes F1 Spent $442 Million But Still Made Money

6 mins ago
1 min read

Peters Wins Tour de France Eighth Stage

10 mins ago
1 min read

Riders’ Association Urges Spectators To Wear Masks

14 mins ago