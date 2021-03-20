iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Akintunde Ahmad’s New Fashion Line Takes African Textiles Global

6 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

After some intense collaboration with textile artists in Ghana, multi-media creator, Akintunde Ahmad became obsessed with turning his own fashions into reality. Tapping a wealth of material sources and talented tailors in Ghana, he experimented with designs that caught attention on Instagram and spurred his launch of a new fashion brand, Ade Dehye. Founded in 2020 with continued close collaboration with Threaded Tribes, Ade Dehye is a fashion brand that draws inspiration from across the African Diaspora, with products ethically and sustainably made in Ghana. The style fuses West African textiles with urban streetwear and luxury quality, including fugu, a woven fabric from the upper west region of Ghana; kente, a traditionally woven fabric found throughout Ghana and Bogolanfini, also known as mudcloth, a hand-dyed fabric that is made in Mali.     

SOURCE: CREATIVE BOOM

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Making Safari Conservation Cool

6 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt Looks the Other Way for Travel Influencers Travelling There

6 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal is a Great Destination for Black Travelers to Reconnect with their Ancestors

6 hours ago
1 min read

An Awareness Campaign to Boost Livingstone as an Ideal Destination

6 hours ago
1 min read

A List of Black-owned Accommodations on the Continent

6 hours ago
1 min read

Soul Taco Owners Launch JewFro, a Jewish-African Fusion Pop-Up

6 hours ago
1 min read

The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

6 hours ago
1 min read

First Art Prize Dedicated to Female African Artists Launches Today

6 hours ago
1 min read

Burna Boy Grammy: Why It Is a Big Win for Africa

6 hours ago
1 min read

Malawians Can Now Buy and Trade Shares from this Major Company

12 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Firm Makes Online Banking Easier

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerians are Now Spending More on Food as Inflation Creeps In

12 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Lions Edge Ellis Park Try-Feast

5 mins ago
1 min read

Making Safari Conservation Cool

6 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt Looks the Other Way for Travel Influencers Travelling There

6 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal is a Great Destination for Black Travelers to Reconnect with their Ancestors

6 hours ago