Airbus Launches New Model in West Africa

Côte d’Ivoire has received its first Airbus A320neo, becoming the first operator of the aircraft in West Africa. This latest generation aircraft will join Air Côte d’Ivoire’s existing Airbus fleet of six aircraft. The new aircraft will be deployed on Air Côte d’Ivoire’s regional network to serve Senegal, Gabon, and Cameroon. The airline said destinations like South Africa would be added at a later stage, highlighting the operational flexibility of the A320neo. Air Cote d’Ivoire has a fleet of 10 aircraft, including three A319s and three A320s, serving 25 domestic and regional destinations in West and Central Africa. A majority of West African airlines resumed operations last August, having been grounded for months due to the pandemic, which saw the airline industry incur a collective financial loss of around $370-billion, according to the United Nations.
SOURCE: IOL
