Airbnb Reveals the Top 10 Trending Destinations in Africa

Cotonou, the vibrant capital of Benin, tops the list of spectacular destinations in Africa. Guests on Airbnb are also set to embrace Salazie on the island of Réunion, a spot best known for its volcanic landscape and hiking trails. And of course, Morocco continues to be a popular destination for guests, with three out of 10 places on the list located there, as guests look beyond Marrakesh for stays off the beaten path. Airbnb’s top 10 trending destinations in Africa for 2022 include: Cotonou, Benin; Kinshasa, Congo; Agadir, Morocco; Taghazout, Morocco; Salazie, Réunion Island; Kenitra, Morocco; Dahab, Egypt; Vaal Marina, South Africa; Stellenbosch, South Africa; and Hurghada, Egypt.



SOURCE: IOL

