Airbnb Heritage Tour Seeks Six Travellers For Epic Railway Adventure Across Europe – South Africans Can Apply!

To shine a spotlight on the resurgence of train travel in Europe, Airbnb is partnering with Interrail, an all-in-one European train Pass, on its 50th anniversary to offer six friends* the opportunity to embark on an epic slow travel journey connecting remarkable historic homes across the continent.

Over 19 days, up to six friends or family members will be whisked away on the ultimate bucket list adventure, a bespoke Interrail journey with overnight stays in magnificent historic homes along the way: an English mansion, a French chateau, a Catalan manor, an Italian villa and a German castle.

From a retired naval officer to a hotelier-turned-Host, the owners of the historic homes on the Airbnb Heritage Tour have made it their mission to breathe life back into these heritage buildings – all bookable under Airbnb’s new historical homes category which now offers travellers an easier way to search for almost 20,000 heritage buildings in the UK, Spain, France, Germany and Italy.

This new category combined with a brand new Itinerary curated by Interrail, makes it easy to create your own heritage tour of Europe by train. The bespoke itinerary connects different areas of Europe that offer the best choice of historical homes available on Airbnb.

Emmanuel Marill, Airbnb Regional Director, EMEA, said: “We are excited to be offering this epic adventure which celebrates the golden age of 19th century travel, when there was more time to appreciate adventures with friends and family for longer. By combining the very best of train travel with the best of heritage in Europe, we hope travelers will reconnect with history and culture and enjoy travel as it once was.”

Nadine Koszler, Eurail B.V. Head of Marketing, said: “Timed to coincide with Interrail’s 50th anniversary, the Airbnb Heritage Tour shines a spotlight, not only on the freedom and flexibility offered by traveling with Interrail, but also on the rich heritage that these rail lines provide access to and the chance to go one stop further in connecting with Europe. We clearly see a rising demand for this kind of travel – this year alone, we’ve seen the number of travelers exceed that of 2019 pre- pandemic levels. We’re thrilled to partner with Airbnb and to advocate for the positive impact rail travel can have in the world.”

The itinerary

1st stop: 31st August – 3rd SeptemberBath, UK

The epic adventure begins in London. Climb aboard at Paddington Station and wind your way to the historic city of Bath where Host Sophie will welcome you and your five friends to her magnificent baronial-style 19th century mansion surrounded by a classic English garden and manicured lawns.







2nd stop: 3rd September – 6th SeptemberSaint-Georges-sur-Cher, France

After three nights of rest and relaxation in Bath, the transcontinental journey continues via the Channel Tunnel into France. You will pass through charming towns and cities along the way before arriving at Chissay-en-Touraine, where retired naval officer Pierre will welcome you to a gorgeous château, which has been in his wife’s family for close to 50 years.



3rd stop: 6th September* – 10th SeptemberSant Pere de Ribes, Spain

The romantic train journey to Spain will take you through the ever-charming south of France, staying over in gastro paradise Montpellier for a night of good food and wine.

Recharged and replenished, you will continue south to your home for 3 nights: a 250-year-old Catalan manor just outside Barcelona hosted by Aleksandra, originally from Slovenia but passionate about Spain and Spanish culture.



4th stop: 10th September* – 14th SeptemberLucca, Italy

After three nights in the sun-drenched Catalan villa, the slow travel railway adventure will take you and your friends along the Côte d’Azur, before arriving at the ancient city of Lucca in Tuscany.

There, you will be greeted by David, the Host of a magnificent 400-year-old villa. According to David, guests shouldn’t miss the secret garden behind his house, with a fountain and fabulous pool.







5th stop: 14th September* – 18th SeptemberBehren-Lübchin, Germany

For the last leg of the journey, you will voyage north over the Italian Alps, passing through Austria and Bavaria, stopping over for one night to explore the baroque and beer-loving city of Munich.

Finally, you will travel from Munich to the Baltic coast where hotelier Kevin, his opera director partner Till and their dog Lucky will be waiting to welcome you to their charming 19th century castle.





How to enter

Eligible applicants with an Airbnb account may apply here before July 20th, 2022 at 11:59 PM CET by telling us why you and your friends would be the perfect travel group for this adventure. Please describe who you’d like to bring with you and tell us about your passion for adventure, interest in cultural heritage and willingness to share your experience with the wider world. Applicants must be aged 18 or over and may enter only once. Up to five companions (aged over 18) may join the selected applicant. All terms and conditions of the contest, and the itinerary for the Airbnb Heritage Tour, are available at www.airbnb.com/airbnbheritagetour.

About Eurail B.V.

Eurail B.V. gives travellers from all over the world the opportunity to experience flexible, borderless train travel across Europe. With a Eurail or Interrail Pass (for non-European and European citizens respectively), travellers of all ages can use an expansive network of train and ferry connections to travel in and between up to 33 countries. Eurail and Interrail Passes are available via the Eurail.com and Interrail.eu web shops, as well as via an extensive network of trusted distribution partners worldwide. Eurail B.V. is owned by over 35 European railway and ferry companies, and is based in Utrecht, the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.eurail.com or www.interrail.eu.

*Must be 18+ and resident in one of the following countries/regions: Argentina, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada (excluding the Province of Quebec), Chile, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, or US. Full terms available here.

