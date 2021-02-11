Air Namibia Cancels All Flight Operations as the National Airline Faces Liquidation

Share with your network!

In a brief statement on its Twitter account, the airline said all its aircraft would be grounded and its reservations system suspended from Thursday. No new bookings would be accepted and affected passengers were advised to register claims for refunds. Daily newspaper The Namibian reported on Thursday that the cabinet has given its approval for Air Namibia to be voluntarily liquidated. According to the daily, the intention was to register the resolution with the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) before February 18 so that Challenge Air, which took on Air Namibia over unpaid dues, cannot attach any of the airline’s assets. The daily cited leaked documents that the cabinet has also resolved that the airline’s workers would get preferential treatment and receive their full severance packages from the liquidators. The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the government was expected to announce the voluntary liquidation of the airline on Thursday, leaving 636 workers jobless. According to the broadcaster, workers would receive a basic salary for the next 12 months but would not receive any benefits.

SOURCE: IOL

