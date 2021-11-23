Aid Arrives For Flooded Garden Route

Aid from Gift of the Givers has arrived in the Southern Cape.
Many areas have been affected by flash floods with the organisation is teaming up with police to provide relief along the Garden Route.
The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre said multiple incidents of heavy flooding and storm damage continued to be reported following heavy rainfall overnight that continued on Monday.
Flooding has been reported at a number of health facilities.
The Blanco, Kuyasa, Lawaaikamp and Parkdene clinics have closed their doors.
The Environmental Affairs MEC’s spokesperson James Brent-Styan said officials had also received reports of flooding at the George Mediclinic.
“It’s expected to continue for the rest of the day with further rain expected over large parts of the province until the weekend.”
Several roads have been closed and residents are being urged to stay at home.
Some schools have also been closed due to the bad weather.
