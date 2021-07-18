Ahly Outclass Chiefs To Claim Champions League Title

Share with your network!

Egyptian giants Al Ahly sealed a record-extending 10th African Champions League title after they beat 10-man Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa 3-0 in Saturday’s final.

The Cairo club have now won double the number of Champions League titles than the next most successful club — their neighbours Zamalek.

Mohamed Sherif opened the scoring eight minutes into the second half followed by goals for Magdi Afsha and Amr El-Sulaya in a dominant display at an empty Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca.

Advertisement

Soweto club Chiefs, appearing in their first Champions League final, had to play the entire second half down to 10 men after Happy Mashiane was sent off on the stroke of halftime for a rash studs-high challenge.

It effectively killed off any chance for the South Africans, who had played the game on the back foot as they looked to catch the Egyptians on the counter attack.

Al Ahly dominated most of the match as Chiefs managed only one shot on target, looking out of their depth as they turned over possession regularly and made many basic mistakes.

Sherif broke the deadlock after a clever run between the Chiefs defence to collect a defence-splitting pass from Akram Tawfik and finish from a tight angle.

Afsha doubled the score 11 minutes later with a curling shot from the edge of the box as Chiefs’ defence was easily turned inside out.

Sherif then turned provider with a clever back heel to allow El-Sulaya to score the third in the 74th minute. He also hammered home from just inside the penalty area.

It was also a third Champions League title for Ahly’s South African coach Pitso Mosimane, who was up against the club he supported as a boy.

Reuters

Share with your network!