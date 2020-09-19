iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Aguero Could Be Out Of Action Until November – Guardiola

Photo Credit: Martin Rickett/Pool via REUTERS

37 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could miss the first two months of the Premier League season as he has yet to train with the club since suffering a knee injury in June, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

The Argentine was sidelined for the last 12 matches of City’s 2019-2020 campaign, including their two Champions League fixtures in August.

Guardiola said the 32-year-old may not be fit until November.

“We knew the injury was difficult,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“He still hasn’t had one training session with us and Sergio is not a guy who regains his physical condition quickly. He has been out for a long time, so maybe in one or two months he will be ready.”

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Man Utd Working Hard In The Transfer Market – Solskjaer

21 mins ago
2 min read

Infantino Speaks Of Forces Wanting To Drag FIFA Down

25 mins ago
2 min read

West Ham’s Moyes Prioritises Defensive Recruits

30 mins ago
3 min read

Reed Grabs U.S. Open Halfway Lead

33 mins ago
1 min read

Leicester In Talks With Roma For Under – Rodgers

35 mins ago
1 min read

Everton Break Tottenham Jinx

6 days ago
2 min read

Vardy Primed For Another Prolific Season

6 days ago
2 min read

Hamilton Takes 90th Win In Red-Flagged Tuscan GP

6 days ago
2 min read

Leicester Ease Past West Brom

6 days ago
2 min read

Ferrari Celebrate 1,000th Race

6 days ago
3 min read

Osaka Harnesses Spotlight In Fight For Racial Justice

6 days ago
1 min read

Hamilton Wears ‘arrest the cops’ T-shirt

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SA Recorded Over 2k New Cases With 85 More Fatalities

3 mins ago
1 min read

Man Utd Working Hard In The Transfer Market – Solskjaer

21 mins ago
2 min read

Infantino Speaks Of Forces Wanting To Drag FIFA Down

25 mins ago
2 min read

West Ham’s Moyes Prioritises Defensive Recruits

30 mins ago