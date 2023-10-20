Agriculture Department Allows Import Of Eggs, Poultry Meat

The Department of Agriculture is allowing the importation of eggs and poultry meat to ensure sufficient stocks for the holiday season.

The department has granted 115 permits for eggs, 48 for egg powder and over 2,400 permits for poultry meat.

Highly pathogenic avian flu has been plaguing the country, resulting in over seven million chickens having to be culled.

Strains of the virus have been detected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Free State.

The outbreak has caused a shortage of eggs and chicken in supermarkets.

Namibia has banned chicken meat and egg imports from South Africa.