Agreement Reached Over Ivermectin

A row of beds at the CTICC COVID-19 field hospital. Image: Premier Alan Winde/Twitter

6 hours ago 1 min read

An agreement has been reached between AfriForum and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

SAHPRA has agreed to allow the use of Ivermectin topical cream for certain inflammatory skin conditions in adults.

AfriForum had taken the regulatory authority to court to force it to register the use of Ivermectin.

According to AfriForum, Ivermectin is listed by the World Health Organization as essential medicine and it has been proven safe, even in children.

