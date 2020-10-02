AFU Freezes R300 Million In Assets Of Asbestos Corruption Accused

Share with your network!

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has freezed R300 million worth of assets belonging to the asbestos corruption accused. The assets consist of palatial homes and a fleet of luxury cars.

The seven accused appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court today where they were granted bail ranging from R50,000 to R500,000.

The court also ordered their passports to be surrendered.

The seven accused include Blackhead director Edwin Sodi, Free State Housing HOD Nthimotse Mokhesi, supply chain officer Mahlomola Matlakala, former Human Settlements DG Thabane Zulu, ousted Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli, Sello Radebe and Abel Monyeki.

