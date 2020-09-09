iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

After Years of Going it Alone, Hargeisa and Taipei Join Forces

19 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Somaliland opened a representative office in Taiwan on Wednesday, returning the favour from Taiwan’s office in Somaliland which opened last month. Both are unrecognised, but de facto sovereign territories, and have found common ground in their isolated international status. “Taiwan and Somaliland shared the commitment to safeguarding the values of freedom, democracy, justice and the rule of law”, said Joseph Wu, Taiwan’s foreign minister. “We both face external pressures, but both proud of our sovereignty and ready to defend it.” The deepening relationship has sparked anger in Somalia, which described the move as a “reckless attempt” to infringe on its sovereignty, while Beijing accused Taipei of separatism. Only 15 countries diplomatically recognise Taiwan over Beijing, which claims the island as its own territory. But many nations maintain embassy equivalent trade offices in Taipei. Taiwan and Beijing have been fighting a diplomatic arm-wrestling match for decades, in which each side tries to poach the other’s allies. Somaliland, which is not officially recognised by any other nation, declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has thrived as a comparative beacon of stability.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Showcasing the African Side of Paris

6 seconds ago
1 min read

A Missing Case of the African Cup of Nations Trophy is File

2 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Gives Cycling a Boost in Accra

5 mins ago
1 min read

Living on the Streets During a Pandemic

8 mins ago
1 min read

South African Female Athlete Loses Battle to Compete

10 mins ago
1 min read

Building Green Spaces Forms Part of Dakar’s Property Development

12 mins ago
1 min read

Traffic Diversion at Annual Wildebeest Migration

13 mins ago
1 min read

The Latest Challenge to the Administration of Ethiopia’s Abiy

16 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Performance in Human Capital is Dismal

21 mins ago
1 min read

How Some African Couples are Tying the Knot during the Pandemic

1 day ago
1 min read

Only a Quarter of Africa’s Trade Finance Needs are Being Met

1 day ago
1 min read

Will this be the Midas Touch for Ghana?

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Showcasing the African Side of Paris

6 seconds ago
1 min read

A Missing Case of the African Cup of Nations Trophy is File

2 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Gives Cycling a Boost in Accra

5 mins ago
1 min read

Living on the Streets During a Pandemic

8 mins ago