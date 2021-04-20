iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

After Serving Time in a U.S. Jail Rwandan Woman is Forced to Face the Music Back Home

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

A woman who served a 10-year sentence in U.S. prison for lying about her role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide to obtain American citizenship and lost her bid for a new trial has been deported to Rwanda. Beatrice Munyenyezi was convicted and sentenced in 2013 in the U.S. state of New Hampshire. She served a 10-year sentence in the state of Alabama and had faced deportation. She lost her latest court battle in March, when the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a federal district judge’s rejection of her petition challenging how the jury was instructed during her trial in federal court in New Hampshire. Munyenyezi was convicted of lying about her role as a commander of one of the notorious roadblocks where Tutsis were singled out for slaughter. She denied affiliation with any political party, despite her husband’s leadership role in the extremist Hutu militia party. She requested a new trial based on a 2017 U.S. Supreme Court decision limiting the government’s ability to strip citizenship from immigrants who lied during the naturalization process.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Shouldering the Burden Many Children in Malawi Face

4 hours ago
1 min read

How the Super League Will Affect African Footballers

4 hours ago
1 min read

An Important Decision Awaits the Kenyan Electorate

4 hours ago
1 min read

This is the Third Major Train Accident to Occur in Egypt in Less than a Month

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Family Fighting to be Together

4 hours ago
1 min read

Firefighters Battle Raging Fires at One of South Africa’s Key Attractions

4 hours ago
1 min read

Inside Naomi Campbell’s Villa: ‘It’s like Little Italy in East Africa’

1 day ago
1 min read

The Story of Rwanda’s Regeneration and Rehabilitation

1 day ago
1 min read

A Photo Series of the Beautiful People of Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

New Hotel Offerings in Livingston Zambia

1 day ago
1 min read

Did You Know Afro-Bolivians are Still around Today?

2 days ago
1 min read

Toka Hlongwane’s Photo Series ‘Impilo ka Darkie’ Aims to Give an Insight into Black South Africans’ Experiences

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Plans To Extend Home Affairs Working Hours

2 hours ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume Soon – Mkhize

2 hours ago
1 min read

CT Blazes Mostly Contained While Road Closures Still In Place

2 hours ago
3 min read

SA Records 744 New Cases As Mkhize Approves WC Rollout

2 hours ago