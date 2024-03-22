After Relative Calm, Mozambique’s Troubled Cabo Delgado Province has been Thrown into Turmoil

Repeated clashes between armed insurgents and security forces have been rife in several coastal towns. As a result, around 100,000 people, including over 61,000 children, were displaced between early February and early March, according to the UN migration agency. Mozambique has been fighting the jihadist militants in the north since October 2017. The insurgent group was initially known as Ansar al-Sunna but proclaimed affiliation with the so-called Islamic State in 2019. It is known locally as al-Shabab, whose name comes from the Arabic word for youth but has no relation to Somalia’s al-Shabab militia. Eyewitnesses repeatedly report brutal violence, beheadings and kidnappings. Around 780,000 people have been displaced because of the seven-year insurgency.



SOURCE: DW