iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

After Criticism, Mthethwa R22m Flag Project To Be Reviewed – Mthethwa

EWN

18 mins ago 1 min read

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa appears to be listening to the criticism over his contentious move to spend more than R20 million on a flag pole project.

Mthethwa said that he had taken note of the public discourse around the issue.

He said that the process would be reviewed.

He initially defended the move, though, saying that his department was entrusted with promoting social cohesion.

The minister believes that a R22 million flag pole to be erected at Freedom Park in Tshwane is a good idea in this regard.

It’s sparked outrage, with many saying that it’s a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 179 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

8 mins ago
1 min read

Nersa Opposing Legal Bid To Overturn Decision To Grant Karpowership Licences

10 mins ago
1 min read

Gift Of The Givers Slams Government For KZN Slow Response

17 mins ago
1 min read

Health Department Opposes Challenge To New Regulations

22 hours ago
1 min read

Mthethwa Defends R22m Flag Project

22 hours ago
1 min read

Teffo Must Follow Proper Channels – Lamola

22 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 096 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

22 hours ago
1 min read

Power Grid Unreliable & Unpredictable – Eskom

2 days ago
1 min read

J&J COVID Vaccine Is Effective Against Omicron Sub-Variants

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Is In The Fifth Wave – Karim

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 952 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Poor Response In WC Sees Stats SA Extend Census Count

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

International Day For Biological Biodiversity – Better Food And Organic Waste Management Will Protect Our Biodiversity

45 seconds ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 179 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

8 mins ago
1 min read

Nersa Opposing Legal Bid To Overturn Decision To Grant Karpowership Licences

10 mins ago
1 min read

Gift Of The Givers Slams Government For KZN Slow Response

17 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer