After Criticism, Mthethwa R22m Flag Project To Be Reviewed – Mthethwa

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa appears to be listening to the criticism over his contentious move to spend more than R20 million on a flag pole project.
Mthethwa said that he had taken note of the public discourse around the issue.
He said that the process would be reviewed.
He initially defended the move, though, saying that his department was entrusted with promoting social cohesion.
The minister believes that a R22 million flag pole to be erected at Freedom Park in Tshwane is a good idea in this regard.
It’s sparked outrage, with many saying that it’s a waste of taxpayers’ money.
More Stories
NICD Reports 8 179 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Nersa Opposing Legal Bid To Overturn Decision To Grant Karpowership Licences
Gift Of The Givers Slams Government For KZN Slow Response
Health Department Opposes Challenge To New Regulations
Mthethwa Defends R22m Flag Project
Teffo Must Follow Proper Channels – Lamola
NICD Reports 5 096 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Power Grid Unreliable & Unpredictable – Eskom
J&J COVID Vaccine Is Effective Against Omicron Sub-Variants
SA Is In The Fifth Wave – Karim
NICD Reports 2 952 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Poor Response In WC Sees Stats SA Extend Census Count