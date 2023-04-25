iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

After a Two-decade Absence, at least One Lion has Returned to Chad’s Sena Oura National Park

5 hours ago 1 min read

An image of a “muscular female lion” in the park was captured by a remote camera in February, according to a news release from the Wildlife Conservation Society, which released the image on Thursday in collaboration with the government of Chad. Lions haven’t been spotted in the park for almost 20 years, says the news release. The conservationists who released the image described the big cat as “a beautiful lioness, in her prime and clearly in great health” in the release. Lions are considered extinct in Sena Oura, located near Chad’s border with Cameroon, by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. The border region between Chad and Cameroon “saw a period of ruthless, organized poaching more than a decade ago, but has since benefited from a very strong commitment to conservation by the governments of both Cameroon and Chad,” the Wildlife Conservation Society said in the news release. Lions are categorized as “Vulnerable” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, with between 23,000 and 39,000 of the big cats left in the wild. Their populations are especially “small and fragmented” in west and central Africa, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society. Killing by humans, habitat loss, and the loss of their prey have all contributed to the population’s decline.

SOURCE: EURO NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Foreign Powers have Rescued Embassy Staff and Nationals Caught in Sudan’s Deadly Fighting

5 hours ago
1 min read

Role Players Change Tack in Fight Against Malaria

5 hours ago
1 min read

Big Honours for Campaigners of the Environment

5 hours ago
1 min read

Grim Discoveries at a Secluded Kenyan Village

5 hours ago
1 min read

African Vaccination Week has Kicked Off

5 hours ago
1 min read

Addis on a Path to Avert another War

5 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Commercial Capital, Johannesburg, Remains Africa’s Wealthiest City

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Sets A Record at the London Marathon

5 hours ago
1 min read

An Internationally-acclaimed Exploration of Africa’s Role in World War 1

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Best Afrobeats Podcasts to Listen to Right Now                                                           

2 days ago
1 min read

The Most Detailed Fashion Roundup from the Exclusive African Premiere of Queen Charlotte 

2 days ago
1 min read

An Afrofuturist Architect Builds for a Better Future                                        

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ANC Adopts Guideline Framework For Coalition Management At Local Government Level

10 mins ago
1 min read

SA Nationals Evacuated From Sudan

14 mins ago
2 min read

Death Toll In Kenyan Starvation Cult Rises To 73 – Police

19 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Promises To Deal With Energy Crisis

31 mins ago

Share