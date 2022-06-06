iAfrica

Afrochella is an Event Worth Travelling For

The continent’s answer to Coachella is a favourite Black event amongst travelers. It is described as a celebration of ‘Africa’s diverse culture and the vibrant work of African entrepreneurs and creatives’. With the 2022 theme recently revealed to be ‘Afrofuturism’ it is definitely a look into the future of Afrocentric festivals.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

