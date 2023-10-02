Afrobeats Fresh Picks of the Month: Juls, Ruger, BNXN, Khaid & More                                           

The Afrobeats music scene is exploding with all sorts of new talent, and the fall is ushering in a wave of new releases. As the genre continues to grow and morph, we’re seeing a wide variety of new styles, ranging from palmwine, which incorporates Portuguese guitars brought from sailors, local West African melodies and Trinidadian calypso rhythms and is named after the traditional homebrew made from the sap of special palm trees, by Juls to the fusion of Afrobeats and Latin music by Feid and Rema.

