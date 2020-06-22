Mon. Jun 22nd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Afro-pop Star, Errorbouy Umjita WeVoice, Releases Music Video For New Single, “Dali”

5 mins ago 1 min read
Errorbouy Umjita WeVoice

Share with your network!

“Dali” is the exciting new single from SA’s afro-pop R&B star, Errorbouy Umjita Wevoice. Hailing from Soweto, this single released to radio and streaming this month.

Originally from Ladysmith, KZN, this young musician has released several singles to radio before.

“I loved recording and producing the track” he says. “my fanbase has been asking when our new single will be available and we’re really happy to offer them “Dali”.

Watch the music video for “Dali”

“Being a working artist in the music industry is such a blessing” he adds. “Covid19 and lockdown has been hard for many, and we’re very fortunate to be putting new music out. I hope you love this track!”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Kanye West Donates $2m To Help The Floyd, Arbery And Taylor Families

2 weeks ago
3 min read

Leonardo Dicaprio Vows To Help End The ‘disenfranchisement Of Black America’

2 weeks ago
2 min read

Spike Lee Blasts Trump’s Handling Of Covid-19 Pandemic

3 weeks ago
2 min read

Mi Casa’s Church Bells Ring: A New Universal Deal & 10 Years In Music

1 month ago
2 min read

Johannesburg, KZN Philharmonic Orchestras Send Virtual Music Tribute To SA

2 months ago
1 min read

The V&A Waterfront’s ‘Good Night Friday’ Livestreaming Concert

2 months ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Afro-pop Star, Errorbouy Umjita WeVoice, Releases Music Video For New Single, “Dali”

5 mins ago
1 min read

Chelsea Fight Back Beat Struggling Villa

12 hours ago
2 min read

Newcastle Overpower Sheffield United

12 hours ago
1 min read

The News Crusaders Fans Did Not Want To Hear

12 hours ago