Afro-pop Star, Errorbouy Umjita WeVoice, Releases Music Video For New Single, “Dali”

“Dali” is the exciting new single from SA’s afro-pop R&B star, Errorbouy Umjita Wevoice. Hailing from Soweto, this single released to radio and streaming this month.

Originally from Ladysmith, KZN, this young musician has released several singles to radio before.

“I loved recording and producing the track” he says. “my fanbase has been asking when our new single will be available and we’re really happy to offer them “Dali”.

Watch the music video for “Dali”

“Being a working artist in the music industry is such a blessing” he adds. “Covid19 and lockdown has been hard for many, and we’re very fortunate to be putting new music out. I hope you love this track!”

