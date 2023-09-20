Afrika Tikkun & Belron International Celebrating 22 Years Of The Annual Spirit Of Belron Challenge!

Every year, Afrika Tikkun in collaboration with Belron International come together in a global Sporting Challenge. Last year, participants reached new heights with over 10,000 people covering over 184,751 kilometres – that’s over four times around the world! In addition, one of our young people who travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) to participate at Dorney Lake placed 3rd overall for the under-18s category.

This year, you can join our Virtual Round the World Challenge from 13 to 23 September on the AtlasGo app. For our supporters in the UK, they can take part in our in-person event Day at Dorney on 23September at Dorney Lake, Windsor, in the UK.

For every kilometre completed by walking, running, cycling, swimming or wheelchair, Belron will donate €1!

We would like to invite you to take part because everyone can make a difference!

To get involved simply download the AtlasGO Wellbeing App at your app store. If you already took part last year, delete and re-download the app. When downloaded, enter the following code: “SOBC2023” and you’re good to go!

Below is our step-by-step guide to registration:

Step 1:

Scan the QR code below to download the new atlasGo Wellbeing app or search for “AtlasGo” in your usual app store. If you have the AtlasGo app from last year, delete and redownload the app.

Step 2:

Enter the following code: SOBC2023.

Step 3:

Log in with your existing account or create a new account.

Step 4:

You will have an opportunity to make a donation via the AtlasGo app, by scanning the QR code or clicking the link below.

Step 5:

When the event launches on 13 September, click on the “GO” tab and start an activity and begin logging in your kilometres daily. You can also use the AtlasGo live-tracking option and synchronize your Fitbit/Garmin/Apple Health/Strava or log your activity manually.

About Afrika Tikkun: Afrika Tikkun is a non-profit organisation dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged South African children and youth through education, healthcare, and social services. With a strong focus on literacy and youth development, Afrika Tikkun empowers young people to reach their full potential and contribute positively to their communities.

About Belron International: Belron International, also known as Belron, is a multinational automotive services company specialising in vehicle glass repairs and replacement. Founded in South Africa in 1897, the company has grown to become a global leader in the automotive glass industry. Belron is best known for its brand, “Autoglass,” in the United Kingdom and “Safelite” in the United States, but it operates under various brand names in different regions.

#SpiritofBelron #AfikaTikkun