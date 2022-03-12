Afriforum Wants Mbalula To Be Prosecuted

Afriforum wants to know whether Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will be prosecuted or not.
The Civil Rights group says Mbalula should face corruption charges over money he allegedly received to repay debt.
They have written a letter to the National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi.
Afriforum says the matter has been dragging on for far too long.
