iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Afriforum Wants Mbalula To Be Prosecuted

Twitter/@MYANC

2 mins ago 1 min read

Afriforum wants to know whether Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will be prosecuted or not.

The Civil Rights group says Mbalula should face corruption charges over money he allegedly received to repay debt.

They have written a letter to the National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi.

Afriforum says the matter has been dragging on for far too long.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

South Africa Looks To Mozambique Gas For Energy

15 seconds ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 671 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 mins ago
1 min read

Raymond Zondo Appointed Chief Justice

1 day ago
1 min read

Stage 2 Power Cuts Underway, Expected To Continue Until Monday

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Asked To Mediate In Russia-Ukraine Conflict – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 868 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Mkhwebane Loses Rescission Application

2 days ago
1 min read

Pfizer Jab Side Effects Rare – Analyst

2 days ago
1 min read

I Will Resign If I’m Asked To – Cele

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 867 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
Africa.com Definitive List
5 min read

Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs expands by 50%

2 days ago
1 min read

Joburg To Create Anti-Vandalism Police Unit

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South Africa Looks To Mozambique Gas For Energy

15 seconds ago
1 min read

Afriforum Wants Mbalula To Be Prosecuted

2 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 671 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 mins ago
2 min read

Horner Wants Urgent Discussion Of F1 Budget Cap

7 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer