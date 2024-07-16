AfriForum Wants EFF’s Malema To Be Investigated For VBS Bank Claims

Lobby organization AfriForum has announced plans to file a criminal complaint against Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), following accusations that he received financial benefits from the scandal-ridden VBS Mutual Bank.

The bank’s ex-chairman recently alleged that Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, were knowingly complicit in accepting illicit benefits from the bank, necessitating later regularization.

More than R2 billion was stolen from VBS, devastating many low-income savers in Limpopo.

AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel expressed the organization’s commitment to ensuring legal equality by pursuing charges against Malema and Shivambu. Kriel cited past reluctance by the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute Malema, referencing the halted proceedings in the On Point corruption case.

Kriel emphasized the intent to have the Hawks investigate allegations of bribery, money laundering, and corruption against Malema. He highlighted the significant losses not only to individual savers but also to struggling municipalities that had invested in the bank.

AfriForum plans to submit a formal complaint to the Hawks in the coming days.