iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

AfriForum To Appeal Judgment Banning Apartheid Flag

Image Supplied

2 hours ago 1 min read

AfriForum is heading to the Supreme Court of Appeals to overturn the 2019 ruling banning the display of the old South African flag.

In 2019, Deputy Judge President Phineas Mojapelo declared the “gratuitous display” of the flag to be hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment.

The case was brought by the Nelson Mandela Foundation following a “Black Monday” march against farm murders in 2017 at which the flag was exhibited.

In the heads of arguments, AfriForum acknowledges the flag has the capacity to cause “offence and emotional distress”.

The organisation said it has “no particular love for the flag or what it may represent”.

But it argues the wide-reaching ban is “an unconstitutional infringement of the rights to freedom of expression, assembly, dignity and privacy;” and that it could “set off a series of unintended consequences” including driving “hateful views underground where they cannot be monitored”.

The organisation’s position is that the best remedy for offensive speech is engaging with those who are guilty of it, without using “the strong arm of the law”.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Flood Damage To KZN Health Facilities At Just Over R200 Million – MEC

2 hours ago
1 min read

SAMA Slams Government For Not Hiring More Doctors

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 7 523 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

Be Ready For More Power Cuts This Week – Eskom

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Tasks New ANC EC Leadership To Unite Province

1 day ago
1 min read

Oscar Mabuyane Calls For New Voting System At ANC Conferences

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 237 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 524 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 9 757 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago
1 min read

AfriForum Heads To Court Over Interim Regulations

5 days ago
1 min read

Rebuilding KZN’s Road Infrastructure Estimated To Cost R6bn

5 days ago
1 min read

Unions Demand 10% Increase

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Flood Damage To KZN Health Facilities At Just Over R200 Million – MEC

2 hours ago
1 min read

AfriForum To Appeal Judgment Banning Apartheid Flag

2 hours ago
1 min read

SAMA Slams Government For Not Hiring More Doctors

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 7 523 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer