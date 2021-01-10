AfriForum, Solidarity To Take Legal Action Against Government

Share with your network!

Civil society group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity will be taking legal action against the government’s decision on the buying and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize assured the country government’s vaccine procurement and rollout plan is on track.

The two organisations want to stop government from being the sole buyer of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We do not understand why government should be the sole buyer and distributor. Now this would be something we object to with any government but with this government, in particular, these are the guys that cannot provide textbooks to schools, power to the country, who are now ensuring us that they will be able to provide vaccines to the population,” said Connie Mulder, head of Solidarity Research Institute.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that one million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out this January.

Mkhize said the vaccine is coming from India.

A further 500,000 vaccines will be received in February.

