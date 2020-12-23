iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

AfriForum Loses Bid To Reopen Beaches

MEC Bheki Ntuli inspects enforcement of COVID-19 regulations on KwaZulu-Natal beaches Photo Credit:

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The North Gauteng High Court has ruled that beaches must remain closed. 

This is the second ruling cementing government’s decision to have some beaches shut down from 16 December until 3 January. 

Afriforum’s legal team say they are dissappointed with the judgment. 

On Tuesday, the Western Cape High Court ruled against the Democratic Alliance’s case to reopen beaches.

The party’s leader John Steenhuisen says he is proud the DA fought for the people of the Garden Route whose businesses face ruin.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Health Officials Warn Against COVID-19 ‘Miracle Cures’

3 hours ago
1 min read

Western Cape Could Ask For Military Help

3 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Town Tourism Sector Pleads For Compliance

3 hours ago
1 min read

9 501 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

Public Protector Demands A Fair Process

1 day ago
1 min read

Some WC Hospitals Divert Patients Due To COVID-19 Spike

1 day ago
1 min read

Government Set To Intervene After Devasting Masiphumelele Fire

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 8 789 New Cases Of COVID-19

1 day ago
1 min read

SAA, SAAPA Negotiations Deadlocked

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Will Testify – Zondo

2 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Hospitals Under Pressure

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 9 445 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Five Tips On How To Avoid Excessive Credit Spending This Festive Season

6 mins ago
3 min read

How To Celebrate And Keep Safe Socially This 2020 Festive Season

10 mins ago
1 min read

AfriForum Loses Bid To Reopen Beaches

3 hours ago
1 min read

Health Officials Warn Against COVID-19 ‘Miracle Cures’

3 hours ago