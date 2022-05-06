AfriForum Heads To Court Over Interim Regulations

AfriForum will be heading to court to challenge the three-month extension of public comment on the interim Covid-19 regulations.
The regulations cover the wearing of masks, gatherings and travel, among others.
AfriForum says the regulations are unnecessary.
“As AfriForum we are willing to fight these regulations to the highest court if necessary so we will be filing an urgent application in the Pretoria High Court on Friday to have these regulations specifically overturned and we will see how the court process follows it from there,” said Jacques Broodryk.
“We have faith in our courts and we do believe that we have a strong case and we will take it from there.”
