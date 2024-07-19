AfriForum Files Criminal Charges Against EFF Leaders Over VBS Scandal

AfriForum, a prominent lobby group, has initiated criminal proceedings against Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, in connection with the infamous VBS bank scandal.

This legal action follows the disclosure of a 77-page affidavit by Tshifhiwa Matodzi, the former chairperson of VBS, which outlines extensive evidence of corruption involving ex-employees of VBS, politicians, and businessmen, which led to the bank’s collapse.

The resurgence of these serious accusations prompted Malema to assert his innocence and deny any involvement of his party in the bank’s downfall.

AfriForum’s complaint, filed last Friday, urges authorities to investigate Malema and Shivambu on multiple charges and to consider the EFF as an organized crime entity.

Gerrie Nel, a representative from AfriForum, emphasized the group’s commitment to legal fairness: “We advocate for the equality of the law and insist on proper attention to this case. We suspect the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) shows hesitation in prosecuting Mr. Malema and Shivambu.”