AfriForum Demands Driver’s Licence Grace Period Extension

1 min ago 1 min read

AfriForum is planning to take Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to court.

They want the grace period for expired driver’s licences extended.

On Monday, Mbalula said there would be no extension beyond the end of this month despite a backlog of half a million renewals.

AfriForum says government is to blame for the backlog because it’s unable to provide proper services.

Government blames it on COVID-19 and a card machine that had to be repaired.

The civil society group has sent a letter of demand to the Transport Department.

It says the extension will give drivers breathing space to finalise the renewal of their licenses.

