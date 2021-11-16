iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

AfriForum Calls On Dlamini-Zuma To End Curfews

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma briefs media on COVID-19 level 1 lockdown regulations, 18 September 2020 Photo Credit: GCIS

2 hours ago 1 min read

Lobby group AfriForum is calling for an end to national curfews.

The group’s legal team has sent a letter of demand to Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, claiming that the continued implementation of national curfews as part of the national state of disaster was irrational and unjustified.

The country has been under a state of disaster since March last year.

The group has asked for written reasons for the curfews as well as supporting evidence to show that they’re an effective precautionary measure against COVID-19.

AfriForum’s Jacques Broodryk: “The continued forcing of curfews on the population is unacceptable and not grounded in fact-based evidence, therefore AfriForum has stepped in to put a stop to this irrational policy. Should AfriForum not receive a response byu the above-mentioned date, it will be compelled to approach the High Court for relief.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Senekal Murder-Accused Back In Court

2 hours ago
1 min read

Three New Arrests In VBS Scandal

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 136 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago
1 min read

Western Cape Pushes Ramps Up Vaccine Drive For Over 50s

1 day ago
1 min read

Rand Water’s Three-Day ‘Shutdown’ Begins

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 262 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Body Parts Found In Soweto Home

1 day ago
1 min read

Legendary Novelist Wilbur Smith Dies Aged 88

2 days ago
Water Is Life
1 min read

54-Hour Water Disruption Monday Parts – Gauteng

2 days ago
1 min read

NPA To Oppose Zuma’s Recusal Ruling Appeal

3 days ago
1 min read

No Sign Of COVID Infection Spike In Wake Of Elections – Phaahla

4 days ago
2 min read

De Klerk Missed Many Chances To Reconcile With SA – Tutu Foundation

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

AfriForum Calls On Dlamini-Zuma To End Curfews

2 hours ago
1 min read

Senekal Murder-Accused Back In Court

2 hours ago
1 min read

Three New Arrests In VBS Scandal

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 136 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer