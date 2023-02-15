iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa’s Wealthiest People Lost a Combined $3.1 Billion in the past Year

22 seconds ago 1 min read

This follows a global decline for markets in 2022. As a group, the continent’s 19 billionaires are worth an estimated $81.8 billion – down from the $84.9 billion that 18 African billionaires had 12 months ago. The 3.6% dip on the 2023 Forbes ranking follows a jump of 15% last year on the back of soaring stock prices from Nigeria to Zimbabwe. Their fortunes faded in sync with equity values around the world, with the S&P All Africa index dropping more than 20% in the first nine months of 2022, before starting a late-year rally that left the index down just 3% over the past 12 months. The fortune of Nigeria’s Alike Dangote, Africa’s richest person for the 12th year in a row, fell $400 million to $13.5 billion. South African luxury goods magnate Johann Rupert held onto the No. 2 spot with $10.7 billion, down from $11 billion in 2022 as shares of his Compagnie Financiere Richemont – maker of Cartier watches and Montblanc pens – clawed back much – but not all – of last year’s decline. South African Nicky Oppenheimer, who formerly ran diamond mining firm DeBeers before selling it to mining firm Anglo American a decade ago, ranks No. 3, worth an estimated $8.4 billion.

SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

SA, Russia and China Sea Drills Set to Begin

1 min ago
1 min read

DRC Looks to More Traditional Food Sources

2 mins ago
1 min read

How to Cushion the Financial Blow for Zimbabweans

4 mins ago
1 min read

Top 10 Largest Countries in Africa by Area

6 mins ago
1 min read

Investors Cautiously Optimistic that Nigeria Will See Improvements Whoever Wins Poll

1 day ago
1 min read

Botswana Wants Equal Share of Its Diamonds

1 day ago
1 min read

What is the Key to Easing Zambia’s Debt Burden?

1 day ago
1 min read

Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Set their Eyes on Nairobi’s Mass Transport Sector

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa Will Be Responsible for the Second Largest Growth in Gas Supply by Volume

1 day ago
1 min read

Motorbike Taxis Behind Benin’s Green Revolution

1 day ago
1 min read

Pope’s Visit Renewed Focus on the Growing Role of African Catholics

1 day ago
1 min read

Research On How People Move around Dakar

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africa’s Wealthiest People Lost a Combined $3.1 Billion in the past Year

22 seconds ago
1 min read

SA, Russia and China Sea Drills Set to Begin

1 min ago
1 min read

DRC Looks to More Traditional Food Sources

2 mins ago
1 min read

How to Cushion the Financial Blow for Zimbabweans

4 mins ago

Share