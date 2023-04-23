Africa’s Uber Rich Spend on Ecotourism and African Art  

South African artwork dominates the list of the most sought-after artefacts Africa’s ultra rich spend their money on, according to Henley & Partners, an investment migration consultancy based in London. Art that fetches top dollar is from South Africans, Sculptor Sydney Kumalo (1935-1988), painter John Hendrik Pierneef (1886-1957), Gerard Sekoto (1913-1993) who is also known as the father of black South African art, and Irma Stern (1894-1966). Some of the most sought-after African works belong to sculptor Ghanaian El Anatsui (79), Ethiopian painter Julie Mehretu (52), the late Ethiopian painter Alexander Boghossian, late Nigerian painter and sculptor Ben Enwonwu, the late Morrocan painter Hassan El Glaoui and Egyptian painter Omar El Nagdi, whose 1992 painting Sarajevo was sold for more than R18 million in 2016. Far from the bustle of civilisation, Africa’s rich love to spend their time exploring the continent’s eco-tourism. Henley & Partners says the most attractive wildlife for the ultra rich are the Apex 7 animals, which are the African leopard, cheetah, Ethiopian wolf, caracal, lion, crowned eagle, and martial eagle.



NEWS 24

